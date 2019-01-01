Stop Dreaming. Start Doing.

Every small business starts with a spark, an idea, a vision. But as doubt, fear, and real-world roadblocks get in the way, that reach-for-the-stars idea seems far-fetched. Motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and success expert Debbie Allen is here to prove that your dream is not nearly as far as you think. With actionable strategies and unapologetic advice, Success Is Easy is your ultimate guide to taking the leap, overcoming obstacles, and earning success on your own terms. You’ll learn how to:

Take the right risks and earn big rewards

Escape the “Flip-Flop Zone” and make quality decisions

Craft your personal action plan for success

Tell which opportunities will help you or hurt you

Harness your confidence to become a shameless self-promoter

Stop self-sabotage and limiting beliefs in their tracks

Speak your mind and stick to it

Transform failures into progress

Conquer procrastination and make things happen

Get out of your own way and take the first step towards turning your dream into a reality with this book.