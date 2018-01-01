Debby Carreau

Debby Carreau

Guest Writer
CEO, Author and Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur, author, CEO and founder of Inspired HR. Debby was recently honoured for a 4th consecutive year as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women marking Debby's induction into Canada’s Top 100 Hall of Fame as the youngest inductee in history.

Gen Z Brings a Whole New Dynamic to the Workforce
Just when you figured out the millennials, here comes a new wave of changes.
5 min read
How to Deal With the 7 Most-Challenging Workplace Personality Types
Plus: What to do if you're (gasp!) one of them.
5 min read
Conquering Loneliness at the Top
Almost half of CEOs report feeling alone most of the time.
5 min read
Here's How You Get Back Into the Business World After Taking A Break
We have a career in order to live -- not the other way around. But you might have to remind employers of that on your way back in.
6 min read
Why CEOs Need to Embrace Social Media (and How to Do it)
A beginner's guide to connecting with an online audience.
7 min read
Why I Didn't Speak Up When Male Colleagues Made More Doing the Same Job -- But Worse
On Equal Pay Day, Debby Carreau explains why she accepted a $20,000 salary when she started her career when everyone around her made more.
4 min read
How to Avoid Hiring a Psychopath
Genuine psychopaths are relatively few but one on your team is too many.
6 min read
Could Facebook -- Yes, Facebook -- Be Your Next Big Career Tool?
Embracing the idea that your professional and personal personas are no longer separate could open career doors.
5 min read
6 Factors You Must Consider When Choosing a Mentor
Choosing a mentor is one of the most important career decisions you can make.
5 min read
Becoming a Mentor Is Not for the Faint of Heart
If you aren't all in, don't begin.
5 min read
Rethinking Mentorship: 4 Steps to Take Control of Your Own Success
Nontraditional avenues can help you make new connections, pursue lifelong learning and benefit from peer-mentoring experiences.
6 min read
