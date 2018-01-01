Entrepreneur, author, CEO and founder of Inspired HR. Debby was recently honoured for a 4th consecutive year as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women marking Debby's induction into Canada’s Top 100 Hall of Fame as the youngest inductee in history.
News and Trends
Gen Z Brings a Whole New Dynamic to the Workforce
Just when you figured out the millennials, here comes a new wave of changes.
Managing Employees
How to Deal With the 7 Most-Challenging Workplace Personality Types
Plus: What to do if you're (gasp!) one of them.
Leadership
Conquering Loneliness at the Top
Almost half of CEOs report feeling alone most of the time.
Networking
Here's How You Get Back Into the Business World After Taking A Break
We have a career in order to live -- not the other way around. But you might have to remind employers of that on your way back in.
Social Media Marketing
Why CEOs Need to Embrace Social Media (and How to Do it)
A beginner's guide to connecting with an online audience.
Gender Gap
Why I Didn't Speak Up When Male Colleagues Made More Doing the Same Job -- But Worse
On Equal Pay Day, Debby Carreau explains why she accepted a $20,000 salary when she started her career when everyone around her made more.
Hiring Tips
How to Avoid Hiring a Psychopath
Genuine psychopaths are relatively few but one on your team is too many.
Could Facebook -- Yes, Facebook -- Be Your Next Big Career Tool?
Embracing the idea that your professional and personal personas are no longer separate could open career doors.
Entrepreneurs
6 Factors You Must Consider When Choosing a Mentor
Choosing a mentor is one of the most important career decisions you can make.
Leadership Accountability
Becoming a Mentor Is Not for the Faint of Heart
If you aren't all in, don't begin.
Personal Development
Rethinking Mentorship: 4 Steps to Take Control of Your Own Success
Nontraditional avenues can help you make new connections, pursue lifelong learning and benefit from peer-mentoring experiences.