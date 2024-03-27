Consultant, keynote speaker, and six-time bestselling author

Debra Corey is an expert in human resources (HR) and people development, and the authors of Bad Bosses Ruin Lives: The Building Blocks for Being a Great Boss, which is out now.

With over 20 years of experience as an award-winning HR expert, Corey is a consultant, keynote speaker, and six-time bestselling author, who has been named one of the top 101 global employee engagement influencers multiple times.