Debra Neiman

Debra Neiman, CFP, is and principal of Neiman & Associates Financial Services, a financial planning firm and registered investment advisor in Watertown, Massachusetts. She's also the co-author of the recently released book, Money Without Matrimony: The Unmarried Couple's Guide to Financial Security.

Tax Planning Primer for the Self-Employed
Finance

Avoid overlooking your tax obligations before it's too late with this guide that gets down to the nitty-gritty aspects of tax planning.
5 min read
From Couple to Business Partners
Finance

Starting a business with your better half can reap huge rewards--and unique problems.
4 min read
Financing Your Business with Home Equity
Finance

Before turning to your home equity to fund your business, consider the potential drawbacks.
4 min read
Retirement Planning for Entrepreneurs
Finance

Get the basics on the three most common self-employed retirement plans.
4 min read
Managing Your Credit Score
Finance

Thinking about buying a new house or car in the next few years? Start preparing now.
5 min read
New Rules for Non-spousal Beneficiary Rollovers
Finance

Learn how to best manage your retirement plan in light of recent government changes.
3 min read
New Rules for Charitable Donations
Finance

Just because it's the right thing to do, it doesn't mean it's easy: Deducting contributions for tax purposes now demands more documentation.
3 min read
Individual Retirement Accounts: 2006 Changes
Finance

Get a closer look at the changes that went into effect in August regarding IRAs.
3 min read
Socking It Away for Your Kids' Future
Finance

Our personal finance expert offers an overview of your options for paying for your kid's college years.
4 min read
The Basics of the New Tax Act
Finance

Here's what you need to know about the Tax Increase Prevention and Reconciliation Act of 2005, just signed into law, when it comes to your personal finances.
4 min read
Taking Your Annual Financial Pulse
Finance

Is it time for your annual financial checkup? Our expert shows you why you need one and what you should be looking for.
4 min read
Financial Planning 101
Finance

Learn how to take control of your personal financial situation in eight easy steps.
5 min read
