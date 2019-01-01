A Digital Mentor, Incubator, Entrepreneur and a tech evangelist. She is a co-founder of Delhi based ADG Online Solutions which was incepted in the year 2008.

A Master's in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Sayal's forte lies in customizing and crafting digital campaigns and solutions and devising products such as CRM Solutions, ERPs, Software applications, Digital Office Automation, Data Analytics and several businesses intelligence solutions.

Deepa Sayal is also active in social endeavours related to education and empowerment of women. She heads a women's non-profit organization Indian Women Institutional League (IWIL) India which works with more than 2000 successful women entrepreneurs to educate and mentor women across the Indian Sub-Continent.