Dejan Gajsek

Dejan Gajsek

Head of Growth at LifeOnScreen Global Ltd

Dejan Gajsek is the Head of Growth at LifeOnScreen Global Ltd. He is a growth marketer with extensive experience in the trenches of high-technology companies. He publishes growth studies about successful companies to identify the most important elements and inflection points of their success.

More From Dejan Gajsek

How SMEs And Startups With Leaner Budgets Can Make Use Of Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising
digital advertising

How SMEs And Startups With Leaner Budgets Can Make Use Of Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising

Dubai's LifeOnScreen has introduced the first self-service marketplace of screen-providers and advertisers, connecting digital billboards and advertisers on one single platform.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.