Dejan Gajsek is the Head of Growth at LifeOnScreen Global Ltd. He is a growth marketer with extensive experience in the trenches of high-technology companies. He publishes growth studies about successful companies to identify the most important elements and inflection points of their success.
digital advertising
How SMEs And Startups With Leaner Budgets Can Make Use Of Digital Out-Of-Home Advertising
Dubai's LifeOnScreen has introduced the first self-service marketplace of screen-providers and advertisers, connecting digital billboards and advertisers on one single platform.