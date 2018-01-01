Based in Oakland, Calif., Dennis Price is a social impact strategist who works with mission-driven investors and entrepreneurs to enhance, measure, and communicate their impact. He's a research consultant for Media Development Investment Fund and a co-founder and board director at 118 Capital.
Impact Investing
How One Startup Accelerator Is Giving Social Impact a Spotlight
From crowdfunding legal defenses to helping immigrants and ex-cons, Venture Capital allows fledgling business the chance to develop and help underserved populations.
How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps
The handicraft website is making waves as it forges its own path.
This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time
Jigar Shah wants to help the environment -- and he's getting the money to make it happen.
How a Social Network in India Is Doing Social Good
By giving a voice to those without economic power, Gram Vaani showcases the true power of the Internet.