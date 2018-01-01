Dennis Price

Dennis Price

Social Impact Strategist, Contributing Writer at ImpactAlpha.com

Based in Oakland, Calif., Dennis Price is a social impact strategist who works with mission-driven investors and entrepreneurs to enhance, measure, and communicate their impact. He's a research consultant for Media Development Investment Fund and a co-founder and board director at 118 Capital.

More From Dennis Price

How One Startup Accelerator Is Giving Social Impact a Spotlight
Impact Investing

How One Startup Accelerator Is Giving Social Impact a Spotlight

From crowdfunding legal defenses to helping immigrants and ex-cons, Venture Capital allows fledgling business the chance to develop and help underserved populations.
4 min read
How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps
Impact Investing

How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps

The handicraft website is making waves as it forges its own path.
6 min read
This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time
Impact Investing

This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time

Jigar Shah wants to help the environment -- and he's getting the money to make it happen.
5 min read
How a Social Network in India Is Doing Social Good
Impact Investing

How a Social Network in India Is Doing Social Good

By giving a voice to those without economic power, Gram Vaani showcases the true power of the Internet.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.