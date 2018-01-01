Devesh Rai

Devesh Rai

Founder, Wydr.in

Devesh is the founder and CEO of WYDR.in, India’s largest wholesale marketplace. Prior to starting up WYDR in March 2016, he was a Founding Team Member for Shopclues, India’s first and largest online marketplace. He was also the Corporate VP, Business Development, Shopclues.

Devesh is an experienced marketing professional and an exceptional strategist with close to two decades of experience in e-commerce, media and IT industries.

More From Devesh Rai

Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed
GST Impact

Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed

Overall, about 80% of the large business merchants were ready for the GST on the D-Day, while about 60% of the small or midsize business owners were ready.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.