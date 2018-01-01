Devesh Rai

Founder, Wydr.in

Devesh is the founder and CEO of WYDR.in, India’s largest wholesale marketplace. Prior to starting up WYDR in March 2016, he was a Founding Team Member for Shopclues, India’s first and largest online marketplace. He was also the Corporate VP, Business Development, Shopclues.

Devesh is an experienced marketing professional and an exceptional strategist with close to two decades of experience in e-commerce, media and IT industries.