Devika Majumder

Devika Majumder

Founder and CEO, Youngpreneurs India
A business visionary and a serial entrepreneur with a deep technical background and has a proven talent for identifying core business needs, developing sustainable operating infrastructures, and delivering measurable results.Started her own consulting firm right after graduation and then while on the consulting jobs, founder mobileSPA – the first mobile day spa concept in the US. She has been featured in Wall Street Journal. Presently, she is spearheading ‘Youngpreneurs’ a strategic initiative to introduce entrepreneurial education to high schoolers in India.

More From Devika Majumder

Founders' Grit: If You Don't Have It, You Can't Make It
startup founders

Founders' Grit: If You Don't Have It, You Can't Make It

Know where to focus and delegate smart, try to find solutions, learn to handle disappointments, and build a strong network
4 min read
This is How Genuine Empathy Ensures Entrepreneurial Success
Success Strategies

This is How Genuine Empathy Ensures Entrepreneurial Success

Merciful is Twice blessed is true for entrepreneurs as well if they possess that virtue
5 min read
How Can You Shift from A Businessman Mindset to That of an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Mindset

How Can You Shift from A Businessman Mindset to That of an Entrepreneur

Celebrating others' success is the first step to make a mindset shift from an ordinary businessman to a true entrepreneur
5 min read
Pay It Forward: Ignite the True Spirit of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Pay It Forward: Ignite the True Spirit of Entrepreneurship

How can you be a true entrepreneur if you don't help your fellow entrepreneurs?
4 min read
#5 Effective Ways to Find Intrapreneurs for Your Startup
Intrapreneurs

#5 Effective Ways to Find Intrapreneurs for Your Startup

Intrapreneurs are valuable team members of your startup, who apply the essential principles of entrepreneurship to whatever tasks you assign to them
4 min read
No Startup Funding? Follow These Tips to Bootstrap Your Dream
Finance

No Startup Funding? Follow These Tips to Bootstrap Your Dream

Four ways that have helped me not only sustain but also stay profitable without startup funding
5 min read
Growing Together - An Entrepreneur's Success Mantra
Entrepreneurs

Growing Together - An Entrepreneur's Success Mantra

When you pay attention to small needs of your employees, they feel valued
4 min read
Why Women Entrepreneurs Are Game Changers
Women Entrepreneurs

Why Women Entrepreneurs Are Game Changers

Not only do women have flair for learning but they learn faster than boys
4 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Always Express Gratitude
Entrepreneurship

Why Entrepreneurs Should Always Express Gratitude

Studies published through the years have shown that expressing gratitude increases self-esteem and resilience
4 min read
The Power of Genuine Human Touch in Entrepreneurship
human element

The Power of Genuine Human Touch in Entrepreneurship

Automation entails joblessness that curbs purchasing power of people, hurting all industries in the long run
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.