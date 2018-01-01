Dharmesh Shah

Dharmesh Shah

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, HubSpot

Dharmesh Shah is the co-founder and chief technology officer of HubSpot, a marketing and sales software company in Cambridge, Mass. He is an inbound marketing and startup blogger for OnStartups.

How to Deal With Increasingly Picky Business-Software Buyers
User Experience

Great UXpectations! The dark days of poor UX are finally lifting. Is your company involved?
5 min read
5 Plugins to Make You More Productive This Year
Productivity

To drive more results, use the time you have more effectively with the help of these tools.
5 min read
7 Traits of Truly Sensational Startup Employees
Hiring Tips

What matters in a small, growth-oriented startup is often very different from what matters in a huge, stability-oriented corporation.
7 min read
In 2015, Be the Best at Getting Better
Goals

Here's a goal that can apply both to your company's flourishing or personal growth.
4 min read
The 3 Myths Most Entrepreneurs Tell Themselves About Marketing
Marketing Strategies

Don't fall into the trap of underestimating the power of social media or executive blogs. See the proper place for pay-per-cick advertising.
5 min read
8 Slow, Difficult Steps to Become a Millionaire
Success Strategies

The things you should do to increase your chances of joining the millionaire's club. None are either fast or easy.
7 min read
