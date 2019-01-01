Dhianu Das is a prominent business leader, serial entrepreneur and investor with a mission to empower entrepreneurs & start-ups with investment, mentoring and capacity building to enable fast business development. With an extensive investment, operation, strategy & development experience he has mentored many startups into successful businesses and has effectively led major business turnarounds as well as set up new businesses all across India.

A businessman par excellence, a mentor with exceptional clarity and a strategist who can plan and help execute - Dhianu Das is the perfect combination of a dreamer, a mentor, a businessman and a true Visionary.

Das is an active angel investor in many startups that are involved in inventing and developing problem-solving products. He invests both his money and trust in the companies and people with idiosyncratic business ideas and the passion to change the world. With a passion that is tempered with resilience, he has been an Angel investor in many dreams.

From seed funding to enlarging or expanding the business, he has always offered positive and extensive support to various disruptive start-ups. He supports and mentors new minds who strive to get that ‘one chance’. He has and is determined to eliminate the gap between entrepreneurs and their dreams by advising and funding new business and enabling them to become the business tycoons of tomorrow.