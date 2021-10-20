Signing out of account, Standby...
Dhruv Nath
Director, Lead Angels Network
Dr. Dhruv Nath is an Angel Investor, Mentor to startups, and Director with Lead Angels. He is also co-author of the book, “Funding Your Start-up: And Other Nightmares, published by Penguin Randomhouse
Latest
So You Want To Be an Angel Investor? The Issue Is Exit
While it is easy to invest at early stage, exit could be a hurdle if VCs don't find value in the startup
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Sarah Smith
Founder of The Dyrt
-
-
Gaby Abrams
Success Coach for Entrepreneurs
-
Raj Subrameyer
Tech Career Strategist, Author & Keynote Speaker
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME