Dhruv Nath

Director, Lead Angels Network

Dr. Dhruv Nath is an Angel Investor, Mentor to startups, and Director with Lead Angels. He is also co-author of the book, “Funding Your Start-up: And Other Nightmares, published by Penguin Randomhouse

Latest

News and Trends

So You Want To Be an Angel Investor? The Issue Is Exit

While it is easy to invest at early stage, exit could be a hurdle if VCs don't find value in the startup

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like