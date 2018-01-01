Diana Kander

Diana Kander

Guest Writer
Senior Fellow at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Diana Kander is an entrepreneur who has founded and sold a number of ventures and a senior fellow at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. She is the author of All in Startup and an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Missouri.

 

More From Diana Kander

5 Ways to Get Your First Customer
Customers

The initial adopters of your product play a pivotal role for your company. They bring in revenue and can open doors to other purchasers.
6 min read
5 Ways I Used a Reverse Book Club to Write a Bestseller
Writing

An entrepreneur explains how she assembled a group of friends to meet every two weeks and help her write her volume.
5 min read
What Successful Poker Players and Entrepreneurs Have in Common
Leadership Qualities

Managing the risk properly is the challenge. Use the right intelligence to make your moves.
4 min read
