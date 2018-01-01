Dilshad Kothawala

Guest Writer

Head of Product Strategy, EdGE Networks

Dilshad is the head of Product Strategy at EdGE Networks, an HR Tech startup, which aims to solve workforce related challenges in organizations using Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Dilshad comes with extensive experience in Organization Effectiveness, HR Solution Consulting and Business Process Management. She has led initiatives on presales, employee engagement, workforce management and organization design during her earlier stints at Standard Chartered, Infosys and TCS. Technology powering domain is her passion.