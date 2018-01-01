Dipti Shah

Dipti Shah

Founder, White Salt Entertainments

Dipti Shah is the Founder of White Salt Entertainments, extending experiential events services to clients, pan India. She has over 6 years of experience in luxury social celebrations, live shows and corporate events.

More From Dipti Shah

Do You Need A Corporate Events Planner?
Events

Do You Need A Corporate Events Planner?

Event planning can be quite challenging as It demands time, focus, research, budgeting, logistical skills and relevant industry knowledge
6 min read
Why do You Need to Hire a Wedding Planner
wedding planning

Why do You Need to Hire a Wedding Planner

A wedding planner can take your Pinterest inspiration into consideration and suggest budget-friendly ways to bring it to life
6 min read
#6 Innovative Corporate Event Ideas To Create The Right Impact
Events

#6 Innovative Corporate Event Ideas To Create The Right Impact

In the day and age of social networks, it is essential to strike a confluence of real time attendees, both on-site and online
5 min read
#5 Ways The Events Industry In India Has Evolved
Events industry

#5 Ways The Events Industry In India Has Evolved

It is interesting to note the rapid infusion of 'digital' in the events world
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.