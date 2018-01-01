Divyan Gupta

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Artanddecors.com

Divyan Gupta a serial entreprenuer has set a mark in e-commerce industry. in 2013, Art and Decors was recognized as being amongst the top 8% of all start-ups in India by NASSCOM under its grand 10,000 Startups Program. 

More From Divyan Gupta

How A Bootstrapped eCommerce Company Can Focus On Traction
Ecommerce

How A Bootstrapped eCommerce Company Can Focus On Traction

A little patience in the beginning and financial discipline would allow you to focus on something very important.
5 min read
Sustaining A Startup: Tackling initial fund raising challenges
Fundraising

Sustaining A Startup: Tackling initial fund raising challenges

Raising funds from external investors is not only the costliest form of fundraising, it is also one of the most time consuming.
4 min read
3 Tips to Run a Bootstrapped Company Successfully
Bootstrapping

3 Tips to Run a Bootstrapped Company Successfully

How a Bootstrapped E-Commerce Company Can Focus On Traction to Generate Revenue/ Target for Fund Raising
5 min read
