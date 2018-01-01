Dominic Vijay Kumar

DVP, Head IT - ART Housing Finance

Dominic is an Electronics Engineer with over 18 years of experience in IT, Project Management and Application Management. He has an enviable track record of creating strategies to introduce and implement new technology initiatives, administering budgets and managing globally placed stakeholders. He plays a critical role in AAHF to Automate and Digitise the complete lending & servicing system.

He has been in various strategic roles at Max-Ventures Ltd, Vayana Retreats Pvt Ltd (affiliated to Max India Ltd), Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, Air Deccan Ltd & The Oberoi Group.