Don Fornes

Don Fornes

Guest Writer
Chief executive at Software Advice

Don Fornes is chief executive at Software Advice, an online resource for software buyers based in Austin, Texas. He blogs at A Million Little Wins.

More From Don Fornes

These 4 Personalities Make Up Your Startup 'Dream Team'
Growth Strategies

These 4 Personalities Make Up Your Startup 'Dream Team'

Learning the psychology of your hires can help you place them in their ideal roles.
4 min read
Obamacare Choices: Weighing Your Healthcare Options
Growth Strategies

Obamacare Choices: Weighing Your Healthcare Options

Under new healthcare reform, your number of employees will have a big impact on coverage costs. Here's how one entrepreneur is weighing his options and what this means for your business.
5 min read
Health-Care Case Study: One CEO's Take on Obamacare
Growth Strategies

Health-Care Case Study: One CEO's Take on Obamacare

Rising prices, more coverage requirements and new standards based on company size are changing heath-care options for one entrepreneur. Here's how the same challenges could affect you.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.