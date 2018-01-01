Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

Chairman and Managing Director - VBRI Group

Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari is the Chairman and Managing Director of VBRI innovation and technology group headquartered in Sweden. Under his excellent leadership, the company that began with small publishing activity in 2002 has become a multi-national company expanding its outreach into the research segments of education, health, energy, technology, agriculture, and environment. He is responsible for the functioning of the organization in India and on the International frontier. Dr. Tiwari has adroitly framed VBRI to facilitate social welfare and rural upliftment across the world, especially India.

More From Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari

How is Artificial Intelligence Impacting the Healthcare Industry?
Artificial Intelligence

How is Artificial Intelligence Impacting the Healthcare Industry?

These healthcare machines can form a likely diagnosis and even suggest the appropriate course of action that should be taken
3 min read
Water, Life and Health – Overcoming the Challenge of Global Water Requirement
News and Trends

Water, Life and Health – Overcoming the Challenge of Global Water Requirement

Effluent treatment of water through wastewater treatment plant will not just solve the issue of drinking water but will also facilitate resources with better water quality to the world
4 min read
Why Building Innovation in Healthcare is important?
Healthcare

Why Building Innovation in Healthcare is important?

India is providing world-class health care to thousands of people from overseas but when it comes to its own people a lot has to be done
4 min read
