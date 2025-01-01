Dr. Bernd van Linder
Dr. Bernd van Linder has served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) since January 2017, overseeing the bank’s growth and strategic direction. Under his leadership, CBD has strengthened its market position, enhanced profitability and driven innovation, positioning the bank on a trajectory toward becoming a fully digital bank.
Banks Need to be 'Human-First' in Digital Transformation
Keeping up with the competition and keeping an eye out on the latest tech are important, but the 'tech' in question is redundant if it is not intuitive.