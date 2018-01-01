Dr. des. Natalia Wiechowski

Personal Branding Coach

Dr. des. Natalia Wiechowski (perhaps better known as Think Natalia) is a Dubai-based public speaker and personal branding coach, with a social media following of over 117,000 individuals around the world. Besides giving keynotes and workshops at the Global WIL Economic Forum, ATCE, Startup Weekend and Middlesex University, she also coaches top Middle East executives in personal branding, public speaking and developing a success mindset.

Five Awesome Apps To Take Your Instagram Stories Game To The Next Level
Instagram Marketing

The app market is full of cost-effective and powerful solutions that can make the everyday life of a modern entrepreneur easier.
