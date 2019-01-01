Dr. Kirti Sharma completed her PhD and M.Phil. from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, in the area of Finance. She is also an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon and an alumnus of Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. She has more than fifteen years of Industry-Academia experience.

Her Industry experience includes working with organizations such as Deloitte (formerly A.F. Ferguson), PricewaterhouseCoopers, Escorts Ltd., Vatika Ltd. and IBM Global Process Services. Her areas of expertise include audit, accounting, financial reporting and corporate finance. Her PhD thesis was in the area of Knowledge Management and its impact on financial performance.

In academics, she has worked with the Fortune Institute of International Business, teaching post graduate students. Prior to that, she was associated with IIMT-Oxford Brookes University teaching undergraduate students. She has completed the Certificate program for Teaching in Higher Education from Oxford Brookes University, UK. She has been associated with B-Schools MDI-Gurgaon, IMI-Delhi, and IMT-Ghaziabad for conducting guest lectures in the area of finance. She has addressed finance conferences in various national B-Schools and conducted trainings with industry personnel. Recently she conducted a session with National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) under Leadership for Academician’s Programme’ (LEAP) on ‘Financial Planning and Management of Higher Education’.

Her research interests include knowledge management and financial profitability in the service sector, Blockchains’ impact on accounting and audit, statutory compliances for Indian companies and strategic cost management. She has a number of publications in nationally and internationally referred journals, including a publication in an A-category journal.