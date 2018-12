Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan

CEO, Amrita University’s Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks

Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan, CEO of Amrita University’s Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks, is among India’s foremost experts in cybersecurity. Dr. Krishnashree is also the CEO of Amrita University’s Technology Business Incubator, which was given national award by the President of India for being the best technology incubator in India.