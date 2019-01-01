Dr. Rajesh Koradia is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist who has been practising in Mumbai for the past 3 decades. He is an IVF Specialist and an Endoscopic surgeon who provides treatment for childless couples and people who are suffering from infertility. He has completed his MBBS and MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar in 1988. Then he took an Advanced Infertility Training from the Institute of Reproductive Medicine situated in Kolkata in 2011. He always encourages his patients for Normal Vaginal Delivery (NVD). He is presently helping patients at MIRA Hospital and IVF Centre i.e. an IVF Centre in Bhayandar West, Mumbai.

Dr. Rajesh Koradia has worked in the field of reproductive medicine/embryology for more than 30 years prior to being a Director of MIRA Hospital.

Dr. Rajesh Koradia has received recognition in Asia and Africa for his work in IVF that has helped to revolutionize the treatment of infertility. He is the pioneer for establishing IVF centre in Mira Bhayander.

Besides being an expert gynaecologist & endoscopist he has been practising IVF & ICSI very successfully for many years & has helped thousands of infertile couples to achieve pregnancy.

Dr. Rajesh Koradia has the unique distinction of being able to perform all IVF tasks including ultrasonography, oocyte retrieval surgery, IVF embryology and embryo transfer single-handedly and this is probably the reason for the exceptionally high success rates. He has got all facilities for his patient’s right from blood investigations, ultrasonography, fertility enhancing hysteroscopic & laparoscopic surgeries to final ART treatment along with donor semen bank, semen freezing embryo freezing and in house medical store under one roof.

Dr. Rajesh Koradia has attended many national & international conferences on infertility, endoscopy, gynecology, conducts regular workshops on Baby Care, Patient Care, IUI & IVF training.