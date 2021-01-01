Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran is an innovative entrepreneur and executive leader in the hydrocarbon and chemical sector across the Americas, the Middle East, and India, with extensive experience in transformational stewardship, navigating organizations through periods of accelerated growth. He is adept at forging alliances with global business partners to enhance synergies, drive profit growth, and maximize return on investment.

Prior to becoming the Principal at MEGVIN Advisors LLC in 2020, Ramesh was the President and CEO of the Kuwait-based EQUATE Petrochemical Company where he realized all-time high earnings of US$2.12 billion, and positioned the company to become the largest non-oil export firm in the country. Before this, he led a global joint venture, MEGLOBAL International, where he leveraged his expertise in chemical products, financial operations, and regulatory compliance to deliver an unprecedented EBITDA exceeding $700 million, and pioneer the world’s first recycled PET product for the bottled water industry.

Previously serving in key leadership roles at Dow Chemical Company in the USA, Canada, and India, Ramesh is highly skilled in developing and implementing comprehensive strategies based on evolving market environments, relevant geopolitical events, and overarching organizational objectives. His leadership style fosters a collaborative work culture conducive to continuous professional development and performance improvement. Under his tutelage, Ramesh has successfully built leaders and successors from within organizations.

The author of several technical papers, Ramesh holds a PhD degree in Surface and Colloid Chemistry from Columbia University and an MBA from Rutgers University. Additionally, he is a keynote speaker at various global forums on sustainability and serves as an Executive Board Member for non-profit organizations like the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association, trade associations like the Canadian Chemical Producers’ Association, and the Indian chemical industry.