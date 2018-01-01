Solange Charas

Guest Writer
CEO of Charas Consulting
Dr. Solange Charas is CEO of Charas Consulting, providing advisory services to boards and CEOs.  She serves on public, private and nonprofit boards. She is an adjunct professor in the master’s program New York University. Dr. Charas has an MBA in accounting and finance and a PhD in business.

More From Solange Charas

6 Ways to Coach Your Company's Teams to Be Champions
Leadership

Just like managing a great sports team, managing a great workplace team requires talent, strategy and that certain 'magic' that brings it all together.
5 min read
