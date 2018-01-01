Duane Edwards

Guest Writer
Co-founder and Senior Vice President, Globys

Duane Edwards is co-founder of Globys, a big data analytics company based in Seattle, Wash., specializing in contextual marketing for mobile operators.

More From Duane Edwards

Why Big Data Is Your Key to Beefing Up Customer Engagement
Your business is leaving lots of useful data on the table. Here's why no bit of data should be tossed when it comes to customer engagement.
4 min read
What Salvador Dali and Jeff Bezos Have in Common
Think more like an artist and you'll unleash the kind of creativity and forward thinking that makes the greatest entrepreneurs thrive.
4 min read
