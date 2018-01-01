Ekaterina Walter is a Global Evangelist at Sprinklr, a complete social media management platform, based in New York. She is the author of Wall Street Journal bestseller Think Like Zuck: The Five Business Secrets of Facebook's Improbably Brilliant CEO Mark Zuckerberg (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2013), co-author of The Power of Visual Storytelling: How to Use Visuals, Video, and Social Media to Market Your Brand (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2014), and she blogs at EkaterinaWalter.com.
International Business
4 Social-Media Campaigns That Demonstrate Brazil's Passionate Digital Culture
Has your your global marketing campaign considered including Brazil?
Customer Engagement
3 Mistakes That Undermine Using Social Media for Customer Service
In just five years social media has gone from an innovation in customer service to a requirement. Not every company is getting it right.
Social Media Marketing
The Missing Ingredient of Modern Marketing
What is needed is a complete solution for your digital needs that's designed to work in tandem with your existing infrastructure.
Marketing
7 Ways to Get Bloggers Buzzing About Your Brand
Businesses big and small can do a lot to get bloggers on their side. Here are seven steps to strengthen your brand's local presence.
Marketing
6 Ways to Get Customers Hooked and Raving About Your Brand
Your customers are your most powerful, most affordable marketing tool. Here's how to develop and strengthen your relationship with them.
Growth Strategies
Lessons about Building a Team from Zuckerberg and Facebook
Facebook's Zuckerberg focuses first on hiring for fit and talent, not the perfect mix of skills.