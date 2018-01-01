Ekaterina Walter

Ekaterina Walter is a Global Evangelist at Sprinklr, a complete social media management platform, based in New York. She is the author of Wall Street Journal bestseller Think Like Zuck: The Five Business Secrets of Facebook's Improbably Brilliant CEO Mark Zuckerberg (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2013), co-author of The Power of Visual Storytelling: How to Use Visuals, Video, and Social Media to Market Your Brand (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2014), and she blogs at EkaterinaWalter.com.

4 Social-Media Campaigns That Demonstrate Brazil's Passionate Digital Culture
International Business

4 Social-Media Campaigns That Demonstrate Brazil's Passionate Digital Culture

Has your your global marketing campaign considered including Brazil?
6 min read
3 Mistakes That Undermine Using Social Media for Customer Service
Customer Engagement

3 Mistakes That Undermine Using Social Media for Customer Service

In just five years social media has gone from an innovation in customer service to a requirement. Not every company is getting it right.
5 min read
The Missing Ingredient of Modern Marketing
Social Media Marketing

The Missing Ingredient of Modern Marketing

What is needed is a complete solution for your digital needs that's designed to work in tandem with your existing infrastructure.
5 min read
7 Ways to Get Bloggers Buzzing About Your Brand
Marketing

7 Ways to Get Bloggers Buzzing About Your Brand

Businesses big and small can do a lot to get bloggers on their side. Here are seven steps to strengthen your brand's local presence.
4 min read
6 Ways to Get Customers Hooked and Raving About Your Brand
Marketing

6 Ways to Get Customers Hooked and Raving About Your Brand

Your customers are your most powerful, most affordable marketing tool. Here's how to develop and strengthen your relationship with them.
5 min read
Lessons about Building a Team from Zuckerberg and Facebook
Growth Strategies

Lessons about Building a Team from Zuckerberg and Facebook

Facebook's Zuckerberg focuses first on hiring for fit and talent, not the perfect mix of skills.
6 min read
