Author; Speaker; Global Evangelist, Sprinklr

Ekaterina Walter is a Global Evangelist at Sprinklr, a complete social media management platform, based in New York. She is the author of Wall Street Journal bestseller Think Like Zuck: The Five Business Secrets of Facebook's Improbably Brilliant CEO Mark Zuckerberg (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2013), co-author of The Power of Visual Storytelling: How to Use Visuals, Video, and Social Media to Market Your Brand (McGraw-Hill Professional, 2014), and she blogs at EkaterinaWalter.com.