Eli Crane

Guest Writer
CEO, Bottle Breacher
A former Navy SEAL and entrepreneur, Eli Crane started his multimillion-dollar company Bottle Breacher in his garage turning 50-caliber shells into bottle openers. He is a frequent media guest and public speaker nationwide supporting the natural symmetry of military service and entrepreneurism.

Are You on the Right Track? Test, Test and Test Some More.
Whether it's your email subject line or a new hire, the only way to know for sure if something is going to work is to test it.
4 min read
4 Veteran-Owned Companies to Watch in 2018
These entrepreneurs share a passion for overcoming challenges and continuing to use their skills and talents to support their families and their communities.
6 min read
Don't Overlook the Most Important Investment You Can Make
What will give you the biggest ROI? Investing in your people.
4 min read
Why Give Up a Stake in Your Business? Because 20 Percent of Something Is Worth More Than 100 Percent of Nothing.
If you think you are going to build your empire all by yourself, you are in for a very slow and painful climb.
5 min read
3 Ways to Run Your Business Like a Military Special Operator
Stay on the offensive, implement redundancies and keep it simple.
5 min read
