Elise Mitchell is the CEO of Mitchell, an award-winning strategic communications firm. She helped build Mitchell into one of the top 10 fastest-growing firms globally and a two-time Agency of the Year winner, honored by PRWeek and The Holmes Report. She was named PRWeek Agency Public Relations Professional of the Year and a Top 50 Power Player in PR. She is the author of Leading Through the Turn.

How to Go From Your Company's Star Player to Its Head Coach
Leadership

You'll make your biggest plays once you start sitting on the sidelines. Just ask Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
5 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Work Less for More Success
Work-Life Balance

"Work" may be the mantra of high-achieving entrepreneurs, but "rest" is what will really propel you to new efficiency heights.
7 min read
Do You Have a 'Cash-Flow Conundrum'? If Yes, Remind Yourself That Cash Is King (and Queen).
Cash Flow

Timely billing, bootstrapping and resisting the urge to splurge are all keys to your business's survival.
6 min read
The Unsung Hero of Authentic Communication? Facebook Live.
Facebook Live

That sound bite you film will be a nugget of easily digestible knowledge for your audience members
6 min read
4 Ways to Boost Your 'Inspirational Factor'
Project Grow

When in doubt about taking a risk, ask yourself, "Why not now?"
7 min read
Why Personal Branding Is the Recruiting Secret You're Missing
Personal Branding

Don't let competitors scoop up the best talent. Instead, build and market a strong personal brand, broadcast it consistently on social media and back it up with business decisions.
6 min read
Single Women Are Crushing the Entrepreneurial Game (and You Can, Too)
Women Entrepreneurs

'All the single ladies' is now so much more than a song lyric.
5 min read
Want a More Progressive Portrayal of Women? Consider the Lowly Emoticon.
emoticon

The language that will empower women can't be ignored, whether it uses words or, as with emoticons, no words at all.
5 min read
How Marking Milestones Boosts Employee Productivity
Company Culture

Bring your company story to life by celebrating progress and sharing your company history.
4 min read
Who You Hire Is the Key to Sustaining Your Company Culture
Culture

The only way a founder can keep the company true to the original vision is by making sure each new employee embodies its core values. That way, your company culture will permeate every decision - even after you're gone.
4 min read
Time for a New Set of Wheels? 4 Steps to Giving Your Brand a Facelift.
Rebranding

Sometimes, it's smart to do a complete overhaul to tell a powerful story of a company's growth.
4 min read
Bravery: The Entrepreneurship X Factor
Courage

Courage is key when entering a field with so many unknowns.
5 min read
The Delegation Dilemma: How Do You Know When It's Time?
Ready for Anything

Are you guilty of 'self-enhancement bias'?
5 min read
4 Steps to Taking Calculated Risks That Move Your Business Forward
Innovation

Every opportunity should drive forward your company's long-term vision, but you must ensure you're making smart moves and not blind leaps of faith.
4 min read
The 4 Steps Needed to Instill an Entrepreneurial Mindset Into Your Company Culture
Entrepreneur Mindset

Entrepreneurship is a mindset, but to succeed, you must transform it into a business model.
3 min read
