Elise Mitchell is the CEO of Mitchell, an award-winning strategic communications firm. She helped build Mitchell into one of the top 10 fastest-growing firms globally and a two-time Agency of the Year winner, honored by PRWeek and The Holmes Report. She was named PRWeek Agency Public Relations Professional of the Year and a Top 50 Power Player in PR. She is the author of Leading Through the Turn.
Leadership
How to Go From Your Company's Star Player to Its Head Coach
You'll make your biggest plays once you start sitting on the sidelines. Just ask Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Work-Life Balance
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Work Less for More Success
"Work" may be the mantra of high-achieving entrepreneurs, but "rest" is what will really propel you to new efficiency heights.
Cash Flow
Do You Have a 'Cash-Flow Conundrum'? If Yes, Remind Yourself That Cash Is King (and Queen).
Timely billing, bootstrapping and resisting the urge to splurge are all keys to your business's survival.
Facebook Live
The Unsung Hero of Authentic Communication? Facebook Live.
That sound bite you film will be a nugget of easily digestible knowledge for your audience members
Project Grow
4 Ways to Boost Your 'Inspirational Factor'
When in doubt about taking a risk, ask yourself, "Why not now?"
Personal Branding
Why Personal Branding Is the Recruiting Secret You're Missing
Don't let competitors scoop up the best talent. Instead, build and market a strong personal brand, broadcast it consistently on social media and back it up with business decisions.
Women Entrepreneurs
Single Women Are Crushing the Entrepreneurial Game (and You Can, Too)
'All the single ladies' is now so much more than a song lyric.
emoticon
Want a More Progressive Portrayal of Women? Consider the Lowly Emoticon.
The language that will empower women can't be ignored, whether it uses words or, as with emoticons, no words at all.
Company Culture
How Marking Milestones Boosts Employee Productivity
Bring your company story to life by celebrating progress and sharing your company history.
Culture
Who You Hire Is the Key to Sustaining Your Company Culture
The only way a founder can keep the company true to the original vision is by making sure each new employee embodies its core values. That way, your company culture will permeate every decision - even after you're gone.
Rebranding
Time for a New Set of Wheels? 4 Steps to Giving Your Brand a Facelift.
Sometimes, it's smart to do a complete overhaul to tell a powerful story of a company's growth.
Courage
Bravery: The Entrepreneurship X Factor
Courage is key when entering a field with so many unknowns.
Ready for Anything
The Delegation Dilemma: How Do You Know When It's Time?
Are you guilty of 'self-enhancement bias'?
Innovation
4 Steps to Taking Calculated Risks That Move Your Business Forward
Every opportunity should drive forward your company's long-term vision, but you must ensure you're making smart moves and not blind leaps of faith.
Entrepreneur Mindset
The 4 Steps Needed to Instill an Entrepreneurial Mindset Into Your Company Culture
Entrepreneurship is a mindset, but to succeed, you must transform it into a business model.