About Emmanuel Benzaquen
Emmanuel Benzaquen is a French-born entrepreneur with a dual-career spanning Silicon Valley and Israel over the past 25 years. Leading Checkmarx since its inception in 2006, he has brought the company from vision to reality in pioneering and bringing application security solutions to the masses.
