Emmanuel Benzaquen

Emmanuel Benzaquen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO of Checkmarx

About Emmanuel Benzaquen

Emmanuel Benzaquen is a French-born entrepreneur with a dual-career spanning Silicon Valley and Israel over the past 25 years. Leading Checkmarx since its inception in 2006, he has brought the company from vision to reality in pioneering and bringing application security solutions to the masses.

More From Emmanuel Benzaquen

Closing a Mega M&A Deal During a Global Pandemic is Possible. Here's How.
Insider Finance

Closing a Mega M&A Deal During a Global Pandemic is Possible. Here's How.

As the world continues to battle a global pandemic, major M&A deals shouldn't be completely off the table. Here's how you can still close that mega deal.
6 min read