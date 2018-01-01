Employee X

More From Employee X

The Superfluous Position
Leadership

The Superfluous Position

Make sure every title has a necessary and definable role.
3 min read
Salary Envy
Growth Strategies

Salary Envy

Even in a tight job market of layoffs, pay cuts and raise freezes, employees still seek fair compensation.
3 min read
Why Employees Need a Break
Growth Strategies

Why Employees Need a Break

Checking personal e-mail, the latest news headlines or making personal phone calls does not a slacker make.
3 min read
Are Your Employees Comfortable?
Growth Strategies

Are Your Employees Comfortable?

They spend one-third of their time at the office. Is the environment worthy?
3 min read
Free Lunches do Exist
Growth Strategies

Free Lunches do Exist

Employee X explains why company-sponsored lunches are so valuable.
3 min read
You Lost Me at Hello
Growth Strategies

You Lost Me at Hello

You may be in the interviewer's seat, but keep in mind that you need to make a good first impression, too.
3 min read
Why I Finally Quit
Starting a Business

Why I Finally Quit

One employee explains what drove him to resign.
3 min read
