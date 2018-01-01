Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin

Guest Writer

Written by business writer Eileen Figure Sandlin and edited by the experts at Entrepreneur, each Start Your Own title delivers industry-specific information for starting a business supported by expert interviews, lessons learned, and success secrets from practicing business owners in the industry.

More From Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin

The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed
Beauty Businesses

The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed

Even if you're still in the planning stages for your new enterprise, it's never too soon to start thinking about these six operational issues that will impact and contribute to the success of your business.
6 min read
Choose the Best Location for Your Hair Salon and Day Spa
Beauty Businesses

Choose the Best Location for Your Hair Salon and Day Spa

If you've never owned a retail business before, these tips will help choose the best location and type of building in which to situate your new business.
5 min read
Use Social Media to Connect With Your Future Salon and Spa Clients
Beauty Businesses

Use Social Media to Connect With Your Future Salon and Spa Clients

How these 7 social networks can help you find clients and generate more sales
5 min read
Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail
Beauty Businesses

Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail

Every new business owner faces an uphill battle for survival. Find out what hurdles you might encounter in the salon/spa industry.
6 min read
Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa
Beauty Businesses

Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa

To be able to provide all the right services for your hair salon and day spa, here's who you'll need to bring on board to help.
6 min read
This One Thing Can Make or Break Your Consulting Business
Consulting business

This One Thing Can Make or Break Your Consulting Business

There are hundreds of consulting businesses out there. Here's how to set yours apart.
6 min read
Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business
Consulting business

Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business

Here are five ways to get the word out about your consulting firm.
5 min read
Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts
Consulting business

Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts

If you're starting a consulting firm, make sure these details are covered.
5 min read
Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business
Consulting business

Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business

As a new business owner, you may not know what you should charge for your consulting services. Here's some advice.
5 min read
Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.
Consulting business

Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.

A look at what companies are looking for consultants to do and which 10 consulting services are in demand today.
5 min read

Books by Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin

Start Your Own Consulting Business

Start Your Own Consulting Business

Buy From
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.