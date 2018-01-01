Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin

Written by business writer Eileen Figure Sandlin and edited by the experts at Entrepreneur, each Start Your Own title delivers industry-specific information for starting a business supported by expert interviews, lessons learned, and success secrets from practicing business owners in the industry.
The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed
Even if you're still in the planning stages for your new enterprise, it's never too soon to start thinking about these six operational issues that will impact and contribute to the success of your business.
Choose the Best Location for Your Hair Salon and Day Spa
If you've never owned a retail business before, these tips will help choose the best location and type of building in which to situate your new business.
Use Social Media to Connect With Your Future Salon and Spa Clients
How these 7 social networks can help you find clients and generate more sales
Why Hair Salons and Day Spas Fail
Every new business owner faces an uphill battle for survival. Find out what hurdles you might encounter in the salon/spa industry.
Hire the Right Employees to Staff Your Salon and Spa
To be able to provide all the right services for your hair salon and day spa, here's who you'll need to bring on board to help.
This One Thing Can Make or Break Your Consulting Business
There are hundreds of consulting businesses out there. Here's how to set yours apart.
Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business
Here are five ways to get the word out about your consulting firm.
Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts
If you're starting a consulting firm, make sure these details are covered.
Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business
As a new business owner, you may not know what you should charge for your consulting services. Here's some advice.
Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.
A look at what companies are looking for consultants to do and which 10 consulting services are in demand today.