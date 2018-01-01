Eric Basu

Eric Basu

Guest Writer
CEO of Sentek Global

Eric Basu is the CEO of Sentek Global, a provider of government and commercial cybersecurity and information technology solutions. 

4 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Organization
Data Breach

4 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Organization

Protect your company from the growing concern of data breaches.
4 min read
Why Hackers Go After All Your Info, Not Just the Important Stuff
Cybersecurity

Why Hackers Go After All Your Info, Not Just the Important Stuff

You may think your company is too small to get noticed. Think again.
4 min read
Lessons from Anthem: Make Every Employee Part of the Cyber Security Team
Cybersecurity

Lessons from Anthem: Make Every Employee Part of the Cyber Security Team

Integrate prevention into your corporate culture.
5 min read
Sometimes Hackers Just Want to Embarrass You
Cybersecurity

Sometimes Hackers Just Want to Embarrass You

The fallout for a cyber attack can include a major hit to a company's reputation. Be proactive on the public-relations front.
3 min read
The Metcalf Sniper Attack and Its Lesson for CEOs
Cybersecurity

The Metcalf Sniper Attack and Its Lesson for CEOs

While many executives might regard physical and cybersecurity risks to their operations as separate issues, they may be intertwined.
3 min read
Why Competitors Should Collaborate More on Cyber Security Issues
Cybersecurity

Why Competitors Should Collaborate More on Cyber Security Issues

More companies should follow the lead of a financial industry consortium that shares information to avoid security risks.
3 min read
The Most Cost-Effective Cyber-Security Initiative You Can Employ
Cyber Attacks

The Most Cost-Effective Cyber-Security Initiative You Can Employ

Hint: It's not technology that will deliver the biggest boon.
3 min read
Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months
Hackers

Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months

The discreet methods of hackers make an incursion extremely hard to detect. Both large and small companies are at risk.
5 min read
4 Ways a CEO May Be Inviting a Cyber Criminal to Attack
Cybersecurity

4 Ways a CEO May Be Inviting a Cyber Criminal to Attack

Put these digital security tips into practice to safeguard your company's files.
5 min read
CEOs Can No Longer Sit Idly By on Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

CEOs Can No Longer Sit Idly By on Cybersecurity

Target's dismissal of its top man is proof that executives ignore tech breaches at their own peril.
3 min read
Preventing Another Target Attack
Technology

Preventing Another Target Attack

For retailers that don't want to be the next Target or Neiman Marcus, here are three tips they can do to protect themselves.
4 min read
Target's Security Breach Stresses the Need for Better Cyber Security
Technology

Target's Security Breach Stresses the Need for Better Cyber Security

Criminals are getting more clever in the theft of consumer information. Companies should take immediate steps to better protect sensitive data.
4 min read
