Eric Basu is the CEO of Sentek Global, a provider of government and commercial cybersecurity and information technology solutions.
4 Cybersecurity Best Practices for Your Organization
Protect your company from the growing concern of data breaches.
Why Hackers Go After All Your Info, Not Just the Important Stuff
You may think your company is too small to get noticed. Think again.
Lessons from Anthem: Make Every Employee Part of the Cyber Security Team
Integrate prevention into your corporate culture.
Sometimes Hackers Just Want to Embarrass You
The fallout for a cyber attack can include a major hit to a company's reputation. Be proactive on the public-relations front.
The Metcalf Sniper Attack and Its Lesson for CEOs
While many executives might regard physical and cybersecurity risks to their operations as separate issues, they may be intertwined.
Why Competitors Should Collaborate More on Cyber Security Issues
More companies should follow the lead of a financial industry consortium that shares information to avoid security risks.
The Most Cost-Effective Cyber-Security Initiative You Can Employ
Hint: It's not technology that will deliver the biggest boon.
Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months
The discreet methods of hackers make an incursion extremely hard to detect. Both large and small companies are at risk.
4 Ways a CEO May Be Inviting a Cyber Criminal to Attack
Put these digital security tips into practice to safeguard your company's files.
CEOs Can No Longer Sit Idly By on Cybersecurity
Target's dismissal of its top man is proof that executives ignore tech breaches at their own peril.
Preventing Another Target Attack
For retailers that don't want to be the next Target or Neiman Marcus, here are three tips they can do to protect themselves.
Target's Security Breach Stresses the Need for Better Cyber Security
Criminals are getting more clever in the theft of consumer information. Companies should take immediate steps to better protect sensitive data.