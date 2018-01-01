Eric Ries, author of the Startup Lessons Learned blog, is an entrepreneur and the creator of the lean startup methodology, a new-business strategy that calls for rapid prototyping and frequent customer feedback. He is a co-founder and former chief technology officer of IMVU, an online social entertainment community, based in Mountainview, Calif.
Starting a Business
Pivot or Persevere? The Key to Startup Success
Perseverance can be overrated as an entrepreneurial trait. Knowing when to change course to test out a new approach might be even more important.