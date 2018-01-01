Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen

Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen

Guest Writer

Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen are the authors of The New Digital Age, reissued in paperback in March 2014. Schmidt is Google's executive chairman. From 2001 to 2011, he served as Google’s CEO. Jared Cohen is the director of Google Ideas and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Follow Schmidt and Cohen on Twitter.

More From Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen

Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online
Digital Disruption

Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online

As connectivity spans the globe, new users will improve inefficient markets, systems and behavior, and affluent markets will tap advanced technology, says Google's executive chairman.
11 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.