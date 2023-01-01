Evgeny Kireev

Latest
Leadership
Adopt The Winning Habits of Elite Sports Stars to Unlock Entrepreneurial Greatness
The traits acquired by elite athletes are strikingly similar to those acquired by the most successful entrepreneurs in the world.
Buying / Investing in Business
When Is It Time to Pull Out of a Startup Investment? An Investor Reveals What Signs You Shouldn't Ignore.
If your chosen startup is not doing as well as expected, you are faced with a dilemma. So how do you know if it is time to pull the plug?