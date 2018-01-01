Fadi Haddadin

Guest Writer

Economist and Policy Analyst

Fadi A. Haddadin is an economist by training and education.

He has worked at the Prime Ministry of Jordan to help in setting up its Mega Projects Administration, the Cato Institute in Washington D.C., the World Bank in Washington D.C., and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in Aqaba, Jordan. Haddadin was selected by the Heritage Foundation as a leading Public Policy Expert in Washington D.C.

He was a regular commentator for BBC Arabic, Al Jazeera, CNBC Arabic, Al Hurra, and Jordan TV. His op-eds, covering economic and policy topics, frequently appeared on the Financial Times, affluentinvestor.com, alarabiya.net, Al Rai and Al Ghad of Jordan, Al Eqtisadiah of Saudi Arabia, Al Arab of Qatar, Al Wasatnews of Bahrain, Al Ittihad of UAE, Al Watan of Oman, and Al Rai Al Aam of Kuwait.

In addition to his work in the public sector, international organizations, and think tanks, he founded and managed his own private enterprises in the food and beverage sector (Bifröst Co.).

Haddadin got his degrees from the University of Chicago (MPP), the London School of Economics (MSc), and the American University of Beirut (BA), in addition to completing two executive degrees from Harvard University and Princeton University. Haddadin is a Charles G. Koch Fellow (2005).