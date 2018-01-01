Falon Fatemi & Katie Jansen

Guest Writer

Falon Fatemi is founder and CEO of Node, a stealth startup of ex-Googlers backed by NEA, Mark Cuban, Avalon Ventures, Canaan Partners that believe the future of the web is not search; it’s proactive, personalized recommendations. Falon has spent the past four years as a business development executive doing strategy consulting for startups and VCs and advising a variety of companies on everything from infrastructure to drones.

Katie Jansen is the Chief Marketing Officer at AppLovin, a marketing automation and analytics platform for brands that want to reach new consumers on mobile and Apple TV Apps. She was the company's first marketing hire in 2012 when it had 15 employees. Today, the company has about 100 employees, was named #8 on Forbes' America's Most Promising Companies. Business Insider named Katie one of the most powerful women in mobile advertising in 2014 and 2015.