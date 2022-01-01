Signing out of account, Standby...
Fanike-Kiara Young
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Corporate Wellness QI Expert & Licensed Trauma Therapist
Dr. Fanike-Kiara Olugbala Young is an Atlanta-based corporate wellness QI expert, licensed trauma therapist, doctor of behavioral health, author, keynote speaker and consultant who helps individuals and businesses shift energy blocks of stagnation and low productivity.
4 Signs Financial Trauma Is Holding You Back, and How to Regain Control
Learned negative feelings and behaviors concerning income and wealth-building is an all-too-common roadblock to happiness: how to address it and live the life you truly want.
