Fawn Fitter

Fawn Fitter, a freelance writer based in San Francisco, has written about small business, technology and workplace issues for numerous publications, ranging from Fortune Small Business to Cosmopolitan.

More From Fawn Fitter

Coping with a Cash Crunch
Project Grow

Coping with a Cash Crunch

How three entrepreneurs hunkered down to ride out the recession.
4 min read
How Three Franchisees Bounced Back from Floods and Fire
Franchises

How Three Franchisees Bounced Back from Floods and Fire

Three franchisees bounced back from floods and fire. Here's how.
9 min read
How to Get Off the Hamster Wheel
Entrepreneurs

How to Get Off the Hamster Wheel

To be truly successful, you have to take time off.
4 min read
The Stripped Down Strategy Behind Naked Pizza
Marketing

The Stripped Down Strategy Behind Naked Pizza

Combining social media buzz and a healthy focus, this alternative pizza company is poised to explode with 300 franchise stores.
4 min read
Their Rookie Season
Starting a Business

Their Rookie Season

Coaching tips from three entrepreneurs who made the first-year cut
6 min read
