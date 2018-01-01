Firas Kittaneh

side project
Why Personal Passions and 'Side Projects' Are So Important for Entrepreneurs
Richard Branson loves to kite-ski. David Heinemeier Hansson is a race-car driver. Two other entrepreneurs worked on a sporting goods product for years -- then sold it to Timberland.
Technology
Avoiding the 'Shiny Object' Trap: How to Focus on What Matters Most in Business
Becoming enamored by the endless new tech possibilities can cause you to divert your focus from the critical functions of your organization.
Retail Businesses
5 Strategies to Keep Your Retail Brand From Suffering the Same Fate as Those Big Box Stores
Start by collecting data on your customers. Just recognize that they will expect that data to be used to enhance their purchasing experience.
Ready for Anything
How to Split Your Time Effectively Across Multiple Companies
Richard Branson said, "You need to learn when to go forward and when to say no, which can be difficult -- especially if you prefer to say yes, like I do."
opportunity cost
To Spend or Not to Spend: The Importance of Opportunity Cost Among Small Businesses
As Jack Welch once put it: "Leaders have the courage to make unpopular decisions . .do not dwell or cajole."
Sleep
Don't Fight That Urge to Snooze! How to Integrate Healthy Sleep Habits Into Your Company Culture
Send a clear signal to your team that their employer values sleep and its positive impact on employee health.
China
6 Tips for Doing Business in China
China is a country whose values and systems are still largely misunderstood by most casual Western observers. Are you game?
relaunch
The Critical Components of a Successful Brand Relaunch
Many of the most successful companies in the world, from Apple to Harley-Davidson, have undergone significant brand relaunches.
Healthy Habits
5 Habits That Improve your Mental State, Motivation and Productivity
Most entrepreneurs have an intuitive understanding that mental health is important to the success of their business.
Connecting with Customers
Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs
Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
Productivity
6 Ways to Stay Awake, Energized and Focused While at Work (Without Caffeine)
Caffeine is a common fix, but the brief spurts of energy it produces offer only a short-term solution.
Customer Service
Why Your Customers Deserve Personalized Responses on Social Media
Customers are satisfied knowing that someone is listening to them, and, there, social media can be better than phone calls and email.
Procrastination
4 Healthy Ways to Procrastinate. Yes, You Read That Right.
While procrastination, let unchecked, can be harmful, there are ways to use it to your advantage. Ever consider "controlled procrastination"?
Health and Wellness
5 Easy Approaches to Exercising at the Office
Something as simple as taking a walk while you're at lunch, or making calls, can make a big difference.
Hiring Tips
3 Prudent Hiring Practices to Acquire the Best Talent
For starters, have you ever considered that there actually is a substitute for experience?