Firas Kittaneh

Guest Writer
Serial Entrepreneur • CEO at Amerisleep • CEO at OCLU
Firas Kittaneh is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of amerisleep. Most recently, he launched OCLU to improve how we record our most memorable moments.

Why Personal Passions and 'Side Projects' Are So Important for Entrepreneurs
Richard Branson loves to kite-ski. David Heinemeier Hansson is a race-car driver. Two other entrepreneurs worked on a sporting goods product for years -- then sold it to Timberland.
5 min read
Avoiding the 'Shiny Object' Trap: How to Focus on What Matters Most in Business
Becoming enamored by the endless new tech possibilities can cause you to divert your focus from the critical functions of your organization.
5 min read
5 Strategies to Keep Your Retail Brand From Suffering the Same Fate as Those Big Box Stores
Start by collecting data on your customers. Just recognize that they will expect that data to be used to enhance their purchasing experience.
6 min read
How to Split Your Time Effectively Across Multiple Companies
Richard Branson said, "You need to learn when to go forward and when to say no, which can be difficult -- especially if you prefer to say yes, like I do."
7 min read
To Spend or Not to Spend: The Importance of Opportunity Cost Among Small Businesses
As Jack Welch once put it: "Leaders have the courage to make unpopular decisions . .do not dwell or cajole."
7 min read
Don't Fight That Urge to Snooze! How to Integrate Healthy Sleep Habits Into Your Company Culture
Send a clear signal to your team that their employer values sleep and its positive impact on employee health.
5 min read
6 Tips for Doing Business in China
China is a country whose values and systems are still largely misunderstood by most casual Western observers. Are you game?
6 min read
The Critical Components of a Successful Brand Relaunch
Many of the most successful companies in the world, from Apple to Harley-Davidson, have undergone significant brand relaunches.
4 min read
5 Habits That Improve your Mental State, Motivation and Productivity
Most entrepreneurs have an intuitive understanding that mental health is important to the success of their business.
4 min read
Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs
Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
6 min read
6 Ways to Stay Awake, Energized and Focused While at Work (Without Caffeine)
Caffeine is a common fix, but the brief spurts of energy it produces offer only a short-term solution.
5 min read
Why Your Customers Deserve Personalized Responses on Social Media
Customers are satisfied knowing that someone is listening to them, and, there, social media can be better than phone calls and email.
5 min read
4 Healthy Ways to Procrastinate. Yes, You Read That Right.
While procrastination, let unchecked, can be harmful, there are ways to use it to your advantage. Ever consider "controlled procrastination"?
5 min read
5 Easy Approaches to Exercising at the Office
Something as simple as taking a walk while you're at lunch, or making calls, can make a big difference.
5 min read
3 Prudent Hiring Practices to Acquire the Best Talent
For starters, have you ever considered that there actually is a substitute for experience?
4 min read
