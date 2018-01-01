Frank Cespedes, author of Aligning Strategy and Sales: The Choices, Systems, and Behaviors that Drive Effective Selling, is a senior lecturer in the Entrepreneurial Management Unit at Harvard Business School. As an experienced entrepreneur, board member, teacher and consultant, Cespedes helps business leaders close the sales-strategy gap and create long-term value.
Finding Customers
4 Steps to Identifying -- and Engaging – Your Core Customers
For a startup to succeed, it is imperative that an entrepreneur establishes criteria for customer selection. Done correctly, it can provide a scalable sales model, focus resources and establish an ongoing process to deal with change.