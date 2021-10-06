Frank Theodore Koe, Ph.D. is an experienced educator, entrepreneur, intrapreneur and international consultant, currently serving as a Teaching Professor of Engineering Entrepreneurship in the College of Engineering at Penn State University. His work includes serving as associate director of the W.R. Berkley Innovation Labs at the Stern School of Business, New York University; director of the Executive MBA program at New Jersey Institute of Technology; acting dean of the Baker School of Business and Technology at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City; director of the Design Center at Philadelphia University and vice president and director of restoration at Scalamandre in New York City where he worked to reproduce fabric furnishings for historic sites such as The Andrew Johnson Suite in the US Department of the Treasury and rooms in The White House during the Clinton administration.