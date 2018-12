Guest Writer

Co-Founder CXO, Ollie

Gabby Slome is the co-founder and chief experience officer of Ollie, a national company that delivers freshly cooked, human-grade food tailored to each dog’s nutritional needs. A former equestrian, Slome has had a lifelong passion for animals, and founded Ollie to improve the lives of dogs and revolutionize the $30 billion pet food industry.

Prior to Ollie, Slome served as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Primary Ventures. Slome has also held executive roles at Vente-Privée U.S.A. and Primary.com