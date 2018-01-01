Gabrielle Boko

Success Strategies
What Makes Startups Succeed When 40 Percent Fail?
A recent poll of entrepreneurs reports that advisors, work/life balance and a business plan are all absolute musts for success.
Advertising
5 Lessons From Mostly Safe Super Bowl Ads
Small businesses can learn for free valuable take-home points from the companies that paid $4.5 million for airtime.
Viral Marketing
6 Viral-Marketing Lessons to Learn From the Ice Bucket Challenge
Keep your audience entertained with a video or photo that they want to see.
Business Ideas
5 Places to Look on Social Media for New Business Ideas
For entrepreneurs looking to dive into the startup world, turn to social media for brainstorming new venture concepts.