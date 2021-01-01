Signing out of account, Standby...
Gaurav Aggarwal
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder at Sleek
Gaurav Aggarwal is co-founder of Sleek and Forbes U30. He is an engineer-turned-entrepreneur helping small businesses survive and thrive with AI.
Follow Gaurav Aggarwal on Social
Latest
How Fortune 500 Brands Leverage a Special Type of Research to Drive Innovation
No need to reach out to customers when you know what they want.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee & Los Tacos NYC
-
David Gaspar
Partner & Head of Innovation at Gather
-
Aimee Tariq
Founder and CEO of A Life With Health
-
Pierre Subeh
Founder & CEO of X Network
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, JotForm
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Max Muir
CO- Founder of Establish PR
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach