Gaurav Kumar

Co-Founder & Director, Vivriti Capital

About Gaurav Kumar

Gaurav Kumar is the Founder and Director at Vivriti Capital, India’s first tech-enabled online marketplace offering customised debt products to institutional clients. An MBA from the Institute of Rural Management in Anand, Gaurav was one of the founding members of IFMR Capital. In his previous role before founding Vivriti Capital, he was the Chief Business Officer at IFMR Capital and CEO of IFMR Investment Adviser, providing capital market solutions to companies which impact low-income households.

In these roles, he was also responsible for building strategic partnerships with clients, business origination, undertaking credit appraisal, structuring, and strategy. He was also instrumental in building the underwriting framework for lending to sectors less exposed to institutional finance, as well as building and managing more than $7 billion worth of financing with a focus on risk management which led to a near-default-free track record for over a decade

5 min read