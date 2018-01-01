Gaurav Pandey

Managing Teams
Behind every high performing team, there is a crazy CEO
A crazy CEO plays a vital role in the team's growth
Ecommerce
A new e-commerce platform is emerging in India who would give others a run for their money
So what Aditya Birla is telling us by launching ABOF.com?
Startup Tips
5 biggest entrepreneurial misleads ever
Startup world is all about scale & money
Startup Tips
How to design a ToDo list to sync productivity with happiness
So when you see your TODO list every morning it looks something like this: