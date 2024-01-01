Gaurav Saran
CEO of ReverseLogix
In 2014, Gaurav Saran founded ReverseLogix, a pioneering platform revolutionizing returns management in the supply chain industry, notably reducing waste and emissions. A former Microsoft executive, he is celebrated as a "Pro to Know" and holds a BS and MBA from California State University, Hayward.
How Retailers Are Using Technology to Transform the Product Returns Process into a Customer-Centric Advantage
As return rates escalate, the implementation of smart returns technology emerges as a vital strategy, offering a seamless, eco-friendly solution that enhances customer satisfaction while reducing costs and fostering a greener retail landscape.